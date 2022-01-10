The regular season is over and the winner of the 2021 NFL MVP award will be announced soon. According to Bucs head coach Bruce Arians and Rob Gronkowski, the prize should not be given to anyone but Tom Brady.

The 2021 NFL regular season is on the books and that can only mean one thing: it's time for the playoffs. Except that it also means another thing, which is that the awards for the best players of the year will be announced soon.

The MVP award seems to have two clear contenders this year: Tom Brady, who is on pace to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to another Super Bowl appearance, and Aaron Rodgers, who has the Green Bay Packers' championship aspirations in his hands.

Both will go down in history as two of the best quarterbacks in the league and this year they stole the show again. However, Bruce Arians and Rob Gronkowski didn't have any doubt when asked who the MVP should be.

Bruce Arians, Gronk explain why Tom Brady should be the 2021 NFL MVP

“I think if he doesn’t get it, it’s a travesty,” Arians said Monday, as quoted by Clutchpoints. “Most completions ever, 5,000 yards, touchdowns — the whole nine yards. To me, it’s not even a close race.”

“Tom’s the MVP every year,” Gronk said, per ProFootballTalk. “The way that he adjusts on the fly to his personnel, just trying to get the ball into the best player’s hands or the best matchup on that current play. He’s just always ready to go no matter what the situation is. So he’s MVP every year, baby.”

Of course their opinion might be a bit biased but that doesn't change the fact Brady has given plenty of reasons to receive the award. He helped the Bucs clinch the NFC South by throwing a career-high 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. All of that at 44 years of age.

He faces stiff competition, though, as Rodgers had a fantastic year as well. The Packers superstar finished the regular season with 4,115 yards, 37 TDs, and only four INTs. However, for Bruce Arians and Gronk there's only one possible MVP, and that's their quarterback.