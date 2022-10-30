Tom Brady is not living a great moment right now and Antonio Brown is another problem he has to deal with. The WR has been attacking his former Buccaneers teammate, but why?

If divorcing from Gisele Bundchen wasn't enough, Tom Brady has to deal with other problem: Antonio Brown. Recently, his former Buccaneers teammate has been attacking the quarterback and the fans are wondering the reason why the wide receiver is doing this.

Tom Brady is know for being a very calmed person and he is not a problematic player. Throughout his whole career he has had tons of teammates and almost everyone talks great things about the quarterback, except for Antonio Brown.

The wide receiver is the opposite of Brady. Unfortunately, the problems are part of his personality. Now, he used TB12 as his main target to throw rocks to and start a fight with.

Why is Antonio Brown annoying Tom Brady lately?

The opposite is the wide receiver, who has been under the spotlight for being rude to his coaches, teammates, friends and family. But even though he has problems with almost everybody, it was a big surprise when he attacked Tom Brady.

When Brady arrived to Tampa Bay, it was known that he wanted to include Antonio Brown, who met at New England in 2019. With the Patriots, TB12 even offered him a room at his home to stay while he searched for a place to live.

Destiny reunited them in the Buccaneers in 2020. They won the Super Bowl together and it seemed like Brown really appreciated what Brady did for him, but two years later the wide receiver attacked him really hard.

When Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen started having problems, which led to their divorce, Brown started posting images on Twitter annoying the quarterback. He joked about their relationship, with images that suggested he was going to "replace" him.

Patrick Bet-David talked with Brown about this situation and asked him why Brady became his enemy when the quarterback helped him so much. "It is what it is," answered the former wide receiver.

Recently, Brown made fun of Brady's divorce by selling merchandise . “This is a charity shirt to raise money for the fatherless kids,” Brown told Bet-David- “It’s a T-shirt to raise money from a real moment that happened. How is this a reach? Because they’re going through a divorce? People go through stuff every day, man.”

Everything with Brown is uncertain, but this situation even more. Brady helped him twice and now the wide receiver has turned his back on him. That's the kind of player that must of the coaches avoid and it is no surprise why.