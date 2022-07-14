Though Tom Brady came out of retirement ahead of the 2022 NFL season, he's been asked whether he'll play beyond this year ever since. However, his answer continues to be confusing.

Tom Brady looked ready to call it a career earlier this year. In February, the seven-time Super Bowl champ posted a retirement letter on social media to announce he would step away from the NFL. However, only 40 days later he changed his mind.

The veteran quarterback, who turns 45 in August, realized he's not done with football yet. After a heartbreaking ending to the 2021 playoffs, Brady eventually felt he still has unfinished business with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Therefore, he will continue playing. But for how long? That's the question Brady has been asked ever since he came back, though he made it clear he's not looking ahead of this year. His recent comments about it will continue to draw speculation.

Tom Brady still not shedding light on retirement plans

“I would say it’s year to year,” Brady told Ramin Setoodeh of Variety. “Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

Nothing has so far changed in Brady's stance. He came back for this season, and it seems that we'll have to keep on waiting for him to announce what will happen in 2023. Though we don't know when, we do know what's next for Brady the day he hangs them up.

The legendary quarterback signed a massive deal with FOX Sports to become their lead NFL Analyst once he retires from football. No one knows when that day will come, but it may be getting closer.