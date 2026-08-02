Travis Kelce backed by Andy Reid despite concerning performance at Chiefs training camp

Andy Reid knows he has a leader in Travis Kelce, despite the tight end’s recent struggles during the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2026 training camp has already gained momentum, and one of the team’s biggest stars has found himself at the center of attention. Travis Kelce, who recently got married, has looked somewhat inconsistent during practice, but Andy Reid still knows he has one of the team’s key leaders within the roster.

“He looked pretty good. He stayed in shape,” the head coach said, via The Athletic. “He did a lot of dancing at his wedding.” Reid knows that, even if his No. 87 drops a pass, the impact Kelce has on the younger players around him remains extremely important.

“He works so hard, and he wants to be in there,” Andy Reid also added. “For a young guy to look at that … it’s hard for them to make an excuse to take a rep off, because he’s out there going.”

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The criticism surrounding Kelce has focused on questions about his physical condition and his lack of rhythm during training camp. Can one of the most talented tight ends in NFL history overcome those concerns in the short term?

Off Kelce’s hands and Delane gets the pick. pic.twitter.com/JdglB7oIfW — Lyle Graversen (@LyleGraversen) August 1, 2026

Kelce wants to improve on his 2025 season

After pondering retirement following a disappointing season in which the Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Travis Kelce re-signed on a one-year deal aiming to prove he still has elite football left in the tank.

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Entering his 14th NFL campaign, the 36-year-old tight end is motivated to rebound from a modest 2025 stat line—where he recorded 76 receptions, 851 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, and an 11.2 yards-per-catch average—as he seeks to bounce back alongside Patrick Mahomes and restore Kansas City to championship contention.

Tight end Travis Kelce #87 participates during Kansas City Chiefs training camp.

More options for Reid

It is clear that Andy Reid relies on Travis Kelce as the leader of his tight end room. However, if there is a potential decline in his performance, these are the other names he will have available for the season.

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Noah Gray

Jared Wiley

Tre Watson

Jake Briningstool

Mason Pline

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A tough start to the season for the Chiefs

Getting back into the spotlight is a priority. To do so, the Chiefs will need to start on the right foot in what is expected to be a highly competitive season.

Week 1, vs Denver Broncos

Week 2, vs Indianapolis Colts

Week 3, at Miami Dolphins

Week 4, at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5, Bye Week

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Ahead of the start of the regular season, they will have three preseason games: first against the Los Angeles Rams, then against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and finally against the Seattle Seahawks.