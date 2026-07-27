Where are the Kansas City Chiefs spending 2026 training camp and what are the key dates?

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for another NFL season, and all eyes are on their 2026 training camp. Key dates, practice details and what awaits in St. Joseph are set to shape the road ahead.

The road to the 2026 NFL season begins in familiar surroundings for the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid’s team is once again heading to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, where the franchise will hold its 16th training camp.

Veterans officially report on July 28, after quarterbacks and rookies arrive earlier in the week, while the first practice sessions get underway before fans are welcomed to a series of open workouts beginning July 29.

With Patrick Mahomes leading the offense and expectations remaining as high as ever, training camp offers the first real glimpse of the Chiefs’ 2026 roster, from position battles and rookie standouts to key practice dates and fan access.

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What are the key dates for the Chiefs’ 2026 training camp?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2026 training camp officially runs from July 24, when rookies report, through August 20, with the first open practice taking place on July 29 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Players walk toward the practice field during Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Veterans are scheduled to report on July 28, while quarterbacks join the rookies for the opening phase of camp before the full squad takes the field. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the defending AFC contenders in action.

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Open practices begin on Wednesday, July 29, with most sessions starting at 9:15 AM CT. Although admission is free for the majority of practices, attendance is limited and advance ticket reservations are required.

A handful of sessions, including Season Ticket Member Days, are not open to the general public. Training camp also features several fan-focused events throughout the three-week schedule.

Team autograph sessions are planned on select days, while themed events such as Family Fun Day on August 8 and Military Appreciation Day on August 20 are among the highlights before they shifts the focus to preseason competition.

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Date Event July 24 Rookies and quarterbacks report July 28 Veterans report July 29 First practice and first open session August 8 Family Fun Day August 15 First preseason game vs. Los Angeles Rams August 20 Final open practice (Military Appreciation Day)

The schedule gives Andy Reid and his coaching staff nearly four weeks to evaluate rookies, integrate free-agent additions and prepare returning stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce before the regular season begins.

When is the Chiefs’ first preseason game after training camp begins?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play their first preseason game on Saturday, August 15, 2026, when they host the Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM ET (3:00 PM CT).

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The matchup gives Andy Reid his first opportunity to evaluate the roster against outside competition. While established veterans could see limited snaps—or none at all—the game will be especially important for rookies and recent draft picks.

Kansas City returns to the practice field after the Rams game before continuing its preseason schedule with a road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 22. Those contests will help finalize the 53-man roster.