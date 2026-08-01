Patrick Mahomes’ weapon Cyrus Allen concerns Chiefs as WR gets carted out in practice

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t exactly given Patrick Mahomes the best of wide receivers to work with. It’s a very thin group, and it might get thinner after Cyrus Allen was carted off from Saturday’s practice.

Chiefs rookie receiver Allen, who dominated training camp headlines due to his great showings, collided with a teammate during a special teams punt drill. The 23-year-old was assisted off the field before being carted to the locker room with a leg injury.

Momentum for the Cincinnati fifth-round rookie is stalled pending injury updates. However, being carted off is never a good sign. Also, watching the incident happen in a lesser drill is even more of a bitter moment.

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Cyrus Allen was projected as a prominent part of the offense

Allen was expected to play the WR3 role behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. However, given the durability concerns of both Rice and Worthy, Allen was poised to get plenty of looks, especially after impressing early in training camp.

Cyrus Allen shaking his head and covering his face as the cart takes him out of practice. pic.twitter.com/rT6IOTUAcR — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 1, 2026

Depending on the severity of the injury, this could really derail the start of Allen’s NFL career. Playing with Mahomes and Andy Reid would be massive for prospect like Cyrus Allen. The team will have to wait for the results of the tests.

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Chiefs WR depth chart

As of now, the Chiefs have a slim WR depth chart in terms of quality weapons for Patrick Mahomes. However, Travis Kelce is still there as a tight end, so that has to be counted as a top-tier weapon.