Travis Kelce, alongside Patrick Mahomes, has been a key piece for the Kansas City Chiefs winning two Super Bowls in the last four years. Now, once again, they are favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The Chiefs have a record of 8-3 and are in a tremendous battle with the Ravens, Dolphins and Jaguars to secure the No.1 seed in the AFC. This would mean home-field advantage in the playoffs along with a bye week. It’s important to remember that the last team to conquer a championship in consecutive years were the New England Patriots (2003 and 2004).

Undoubtedly, following the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and Kelce seem destined to dominate the NFL for many years. Nevertheless, believe it or not, the tight end has received an offer to play with the Cleveland Browns.

Travis Kelce is from Westlake, Ohio, so playing for that team would be a homecoming. The star athlete was a sensation in Cleveland Heights School and then stayed in the state when he was recruited by the University of Cincinnati.

Travis Kelce gets an offer from Machine Gun Kelly to play for the Browns

In a new episode of his popular podcast, New Heights, Travis Kelce had singer Machine Gun Kelly as a special guest. The music star decided to ask the tight end if he could ever come back home in LeBron James’ style.

“I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but, I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship, and just as a Clevelander, if I did not insert this question personally.”

Later, in a shocking turn of events, Machine Gun Kelly formally made an offer to Travis Kelce to play with the Cleveland Browns starting next season. He wants to make it happen.

“I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival, just for shopping or whatever you want as well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, as well as every day breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on these colors right here.”

Will Travis Kelce leave the Kansas City Chiefs for the Browns?

At that moment, when he made the big offer, Machine Gun Kelly showed Kelce a Cleveland Browns jacket through the video call they were having. Travis responded with an incredible confession.

“You know that was the original dream, dog. You know that was the dream. When they brought the team back, I remember I think I cried. It was like one of my dreams to play for the Browns.

The singer then told him: “Come on home, Trav. Come home. Put these colors on and rock the city.” By the way, Travis’ brother, Jason, couldn’t stop laughing while hearing this on the live broadcast.

“I’ll tell you what, man. That is an intriguing offer. It is an intriguing offer because you know how much we love the East Side of Cleveland. The Heights, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights. You already know, brother. I’m not gonna lie. Situation is pretty good in Kansas City.”

Machine Gun Kelly will let Kelce take his time to think about it. “I’ll keep my fingers crossed. There is no decision that needs to be made right now. Just know my offer is real and it’s on the table.”