The Dallas Cowboys have enormous hopes of winning a Super Bowl for the first time in 27 years. Currently, Dak Prescott has silenced his critics with a record of 8-3 and is closely trailing teams like the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

The big question surrounding the Cowboys is that they haven’t been able to defeat a single team with a winning record. Now, as their schedule enters the most challenging stage, thousands of fans are wondering if they are ready to be a championship caliber franchise.

In the next four weeks, the Dallas Cowboys will face one of the toughest stretches in the NFL as they go up against the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia, the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.

The worst for Jerry Jones’ team is that, after a 45-10 victory over the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day, their chances of securing home-field advantage may have vanished without even playing over the weekend.

Dallas Cowboys had a big setback without playing

In the standout game of Week 12, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills (37-34), achieving an impressive record of 10-1. Thanks to this result, Nick Sirianni and his players now have a two-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys.

Furthermore, the Eagles hold the tiebreaker over the Cowboys as they won their first meeting in Week 9. If that wasn’t enough, Philadelphia have a 6-0 record against NFC opponents, while Dallas stands at 6-3 in such matchups.

As a result, in practical terms, the Dallas Cowboys are now almost three games behind the Eagles without playing last Sunday. Despite the optimism shown by Jerry Jones, the home-field advantage dream seems, once again, out of reach.

Who will have home-field advantage in the NFC?

The Philadelphia Eagles have a record of 10-1 and hold the No. 1 seed with a possible bye week. The San Francisco 49ers are No. 2 with a record of 8-3, followed by the Detroit Lions at No. 3 (8-3). Despite a record of 5-6, the Atlanta Falcons are the No. 4 seed as division leaders.

That implies that, unless Jalen Hurts experiences a massive downfall, the Cowboys will have to play the wild card round as visitors against the NFC South champion. After that, their path would likely take them to face San Francisco on the road and potentially Detroit or Philadelphia also away in the NFC Championship Game.

The numbers don’t lie about the impact the Cowboys felt with Philadelphia’s victory over Buffalo. In 2023, Dallas has a record of 5-0 at home and 3-3 on the road. Undoubtedly, their chances of winning the Super Bowl have diminished, although anything is possible in the NFL.