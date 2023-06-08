The Super Bowl champions were invited to the traditional visit to the White House. It was scheduled for Monday, and the team was able to attend with their main players. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were obviously part of the group.

Kelce is always the person to watch in every kind of event. He not only excels as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs on the field, but he is also a natural source of entertainment when he is not competing. That’s exactly what happened when they visited Joe Biden.

This situation took place when Biden left the podium alone, something that Kelce saw as an opportunity. He walked over there and said a few words, although Mahomes interrupted him. In a new episode of his podcast “New Heights”, he revealed what he was going to say.

Travis Kelce explains the White House “incident”

There were several occasions where Kelce had big words in public. For example, when he addressed the Cincinnati mayor after the AFC Championship Game. It wasn’t going to be like that this time, but Mahomes stopped just to be sure nothing out of place was said. However, the tight end only wanted to say one specific phrase.

“The president at the podium it’s iconic. It’s iconic how he usually addresses the nation. ‘To my fellow Americans’, that’s all I wanted to say. I shouldn’t have started with ‘I’ve always wanted to say’”, Kelce told Jason. Here’s the full video of him telling the story.