The league has been mostly dominated by Tom Brady for almost two decades. Those two separate stints the New England Patriots had turned into six Super Bowl wins, but the quarterback continued his legacy after he left the team.

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and turned a struggling franchise into a Super Bowl champion in just one season. They couldn’t repeat in his next two years there, but they remained contenders during his tenure.

His retirement left a huge void in the NFL despite there are great quarterbacks ready to take over. The one that appears as the first in line right now is undoubtedly Patrick Mahomes, who already led the Kansas City Chiefs to two titles. A name that connects these two QBs is Blaine Gabbert.

Blaine Gabbert compares Patrick Mahomes with Tom Brady

Gabbert signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason to be the backup quarterback. Ideally, he shouldn’t be playing very much for his new team. However, Chad Henne had a huge role there in the few moments he had to step in and replace Mahomes when he was injured.

His experience is what led Andy Reid to pick him. Not just because he has been a professional since 2011, but mainly considering he spent the last three seasons sitting behind Brady. Having a close look at Brady for three years is a very valuable asset that he is ready to share with Mahomes. That’s why it’s interesting the comparison he made in his first press conference.

“They’re both maniacal perfectionists. I mean that in the most endearing way possible. They are the best two in my opinion to ever play the game. There are similarities in how they operate, in the meeting room and on the practice field. They are completely different players, but the way they approach the game is the exact same”, Gabbert said.

He also offered an interesting insight on how Mahomes studies the game despite being an already accomplished quarterback: “His attention to detail. He’s a master of the system. He approaches it like is still day one, still taking notes like he’s a rookie as all quarterbacks do. There’s always something he wants to improve on”, the quarterback added.