Chiefs and Andy Reid get important update on Travis Kelce’s retirement decision for 2026 amid Super Bowl frenzy

Travis Kelce has not yet made a final decision about his future. However, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs expect the tight end to return for the 2026 season.

“The perennial Pro Bowler, who had a resurgent 2025 to reassert his place among the game’s best despite being 36 years old, has not made a firm decision on his future. However, he has been in touch with his team about a potential return and Kansas City wants him back, sources say. The plan is to reconvene after the Super Bowl to finalize a plan that works for both parties.”

The Chiefs have many questions throughout their roster due to the complications they have with the salary cap. In addition, Patrick Mahomes is still recovering from a knee injury and, although the outlook is positive, there are still no guarantees that he will be ready. Amid all that uncertainty, Kelce is also a question mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Travis Kelce’s retirement decision for 2026

Travis Kelce promised that his retirement decision would be known before the start of free agency and the draft so that, if he said goodbye, the Kansas City Chiefs would have room to maneuver to find a possible replacement.

If the legendary tight end returns to chase another Super Bowl, Rapoport notes that a very important detail will be Kelce’s contract, as it would need to be team-friendly given that the Chiefs are strapped by the salary cap.

Advertisement

“Kelce played out the final year of a two-year, $34.25 million extension last season, so he would need a new deal. The issue now is that Kansas City is significantly over the cap, currently $50 million-plus over the projected cap of more than $300 million. While it’ll be no issue for K.C. to get under the cap, these gymnastics often take time into March. Expect clarity sooner, rather than later, on Kelce.”

Advertisement