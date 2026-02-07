Chiefs HC Andy Reid gets controversial message from Tom Brady’s teammate on Super Bowl dynasty with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Rob Gronkowski is really upset after Bill Belichick was not a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The former teammate of Tom Brady said in an interview with Front Office Sports that, under those parameters, Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, also cannot have the distinction of entering Canton in his first year of eligibility.

“It’s ridiculous. Coach Belichick needs to be in the Hall of Fame. It needed to be a first ballot. Now, there’s no such thing as a first ballot Hall of Fame coach. No other coach ever in history should go first ballot. And there’s a guy out there, Andy Reid, but he can’t go first ballot now because Coach Belichick wasn’t a first ballot.”

Despite having won the Super Bowl six times with the Patriots, Belichick did not receive enough votes to be a first‑ballot Hall of Famer. The reasons have caused a lot of controversy in the NFL. For example, Reid has won three championships with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. He also should be a lock to get in.

Why wasn’t Bill Belichick inducted into the Hall of Fame?

There are several reasons to explain why Bill Belichick was not inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Several reports pointed out that one of them is that many voters penalized him for the infamous Spygate scandal.

Will Bill Belichick be a Hall of Famer?

It is most likely that next year Bill Belichick will enter the Hall of Fame after all the controversy that has arisen. Another possible reason he did not get in this year is that voters preferred to give veteran players like L.C. Greenwood a chance, thinking that Belichick was an almost certain choice. That split the votes.

