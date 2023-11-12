Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the power couple of the moment. In recent weeks, the famous singer has been present at several Kansas City Chiefs games to support the tight end who is aiming for a new Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Now, in a very emotional moment, Kelce decided to travel thousands of kilometers to Argentina to attend one of Swift’s concerts in Buenos Aires as part of The Eras Tour.

The NFL star was caught at the end of the event welcoming his beloved on stage. Taylor Swift couldn’t hide her excitement upon seeing him, so she immediately ran to hug him and give him a kiss.

As expected, the sequence between them was a success on social media and confirmed what had been speculated for weeks. Travis Kelce and Swift are officially in a relationship that seems to be going wonderfully well.

Taylor Swift changes the lyrics of Karma for Travis Kelce

Furthermore, knowing that Travis Kelce was in the audience, Taylor Swift surprised everyone when she decided to dedicate the lyrics of one of her most popular songs to him. Yes, a little adjustment while performing ‘Karma’.

This is the exact change on the lyrics which received a big applause at Buenos Aires during The Eras Tour. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Is Travis Kelce the new boyfriend of Taylor Swift?

At the moment, all signs point to that. If we review what has happened in the last few weeks, there is practically no doubt about it. Swift supporting Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium, outings together in New York, and now an impressive trip to Argentina.