First overall pick Trevor Lawrence addressed Urban Meyer's controversial firing and shared his thoughts on the future of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Urban Meyer's tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars was nothing short of a disaster. He hadn't earned the opportunity to coach at the NFL level and proved to be lost and over his head from the very first day.

Meyer did absolutely everything he could to be fired within a week and somehow, someway; team owner Shad Khan continued to trust him. Eventually, his presence was unjustified and the situation was unsustainable.

And perhaps one of the biggest issues with Meyer's command was how poorly used Trevor Lawrence was. Albeit some growing pains are to be expected from rookie QBs, he never put the first overall pick in a position to succeed.

Trevor Lawrence Says Urban Meyer's Firing Brings Clarity

Now, the Clemson product addressed the situation, stating that Meyer's controversial firing is going to bring a lot of clarity into the locker room and will allow the team to try and finish the year strong.

“I wouldn’t believe you if you told me this is how this year was going to go," Lawrence told Michael DiRocco of ESPN. "I think it brings a little bit of clarity to the guys in the locker room. I wouldn’t say relief, but I would say just bring some clarity and some direction moving forward."

"You know, we really want to go and finish the season strong and to be honest, it’s been hard to last the last week with everything going on," Larence added. "And there’s a lot of things being stirred up I think by the outside, too. That didn’t help [and] made things a lot worse, but also everything that’s going on. It’s hard to be focused and have all your attention and efforts going towards winning the game when there’s so many things going on.”

Lawrence and other players were reportedly unhappy with Meyer's attitude and coaching, which isn't much of a surprise if the reports about him are true. Hopefully, whoever comes next will make the most of his incredible talent.