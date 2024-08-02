The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to extend Tristan Wirfs' contract, making him the best-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Tristan Wirfs' salary at Buccaneers: How much does the RT make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have built a powerful offense in recent years, with Tristan Wirfs emerging as one of their key players. He has now signed a lucrative contract extension, becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

In 2020, the Buccaneers made a major push to rebuild their offense. The NFC South team signed Tom Brady, but the front office knew the quarterback needed protection, so they bolstered their offensive line with several new additions.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bucs added four offensive players, with the standout being Tristan Wirfs. Selected with the 13th overall pick, the right tackle has exceeded all expectations and proven to be a crucial asset.

Breaking down Tristan Wirfs’ salary at Buccaneers

After the end of his rookie contract, Tristan Wirfs has signed an extension with the Buccaneers. The lineman inked a 5-year, $140.6 million deal with the club, with $88.2M guaranteed.

If we break down Tristan Wirfs’ salary, it would look like this: $28.12M per year; $2.34M per month; $585K per week; $83.5K per day; $3.4K per hour; $58 per minute; or $0.97 per second.