Jason Licht, general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has revealed the bizarre message he sent to Baker Mayfield after the quarterback signed his contract extension.

Last offseason, the Buccaneers faced the departure of Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion who chose to retire. This left the NFC South team without a starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season.

Fortunately for the club, Baker Mayfield became available as a free agent. The former first overall pick signed a one-year contract, but he exceeded everyone’s expectations and earned a contract extension this offseason.

Bucs GM reveals the message he sent to Mayfield following his contract extension

When the Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield last year, uncertainty surrounded the NFC South club. Although Mayfield had a decent stint with the Los Angeles Rams, his career had been inconsistent at best.

Nevertheless, Tampa Bay sought an experienced quarterback to lead their offense, and Mayfield was the best and most affordable option available. Arriving with modest expectations, he exceeded them all within just one season.

Mayfield concluded the 2023 campaign with a 9-8 record, 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 94.6—the second-best of his career.

Following his impressive performance, the Buccaneers rewarded him with a three-year, $100 million contract extension. General Manager Jason Licht was eager to offer him the new deal and sent an unusual congratulatory message after the contract was finalized.

Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Buccaneers

In an interview with The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Licht revealed the brief message he sent to Mayfield: “Hey listen, you’re a moth—–ker. Congratulations.”

This message was not meant to be offensive. When the Bucs initially hired Mayfield, they expected him to be a one-year solution. Now, however, it appears he could be the key to leading the team to success, much like Brady did a few years ago.

What is Baker Mayfield’s all-time record?

Baker Mayfield’s career has seen its fair share of ups and downs. He entered the NFL as the first overall pick in the 2018 Draft, selected by the Cleveland Browns, who had high hopes for the former Oklahoma standout.

Over his seven-year career, Mayfield has compiled a 40-46 all-time record. So far, he has only enjoyed two winning seasons: in 2020 with the Browns and last year with the Buccaneers.