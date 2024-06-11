For many players, fans, and analysts, Tom Brady is the greates quarterback in NFL history. However, one of his former teammates in the New England Patriots has completely rejected this idea.

Nearly all of his former teammates acknowledge Brady as the GOAT. However, it appears one of them believed there was someone even more talented than the legendary quarterback.

Philip Dorsett thinks Tom Brady is not the most talented QB in NFL history

Playing alongside Tom Brady should be considered one of the best experiences for any player. However, Philip Dorsett was not very impressed by the seven-time Super Bowl champion during his tenure with the Patriots.

Philip Dorsett, a standout wide receiver, recently discussed his career on “The Money Down Podcast.” When asked about the most talented quarterback he had played with, he didn’t name Tom Brady but instead chose Andrew Luck.

“Andrew was amazing,” Dorsett said. “I always say this to everybody — people ask me, because they know I played with Tom — they was like, ‘Dang, who was the best quarterback you played with?’ I be like, ‘Be honest with you, when it comes to talent, it was Andrew Luck, for sure.'”

The wide receiver entered the league in 2015 when the Colts used their 1st-round pick to select him. He spent two years playing alongside Andrew Luck before joining the Patriots for three years, gaining extensive experience with both quarterbacks.

Andrew Luck, former quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts

“Talent-wise, Andrew was different,” Dorsett said. “He was just a natural born leader, he was still young, and the way he carried himself, you would think this man was a 10-year vet.

“He was tough as hell. He had a strong arm, was smart, was accurate. It’s just injuries. It was football. Sometimes you get hurt, you get tired of getting hurt.”

Why did Andrew Luck retire?

Andrew Luck is one of those players everyone wished had played longer. As Dorsett mentioned, the quarterback had remarkable talent, but he decided to leave football to avoid major injuries.

In 2019, Luck announced his retirement from football at the age of 29. He had suffered numerous injuries in his final years, with doctors recommending he leave football before something worse happened.