Tua Tagovailoa fires back at harsh criticism following tough start to the Dolphins’ season

The start of the NFL season has been anything but what the Miami Dolphins had hoped for — and the disappointment goes beyond just the 0-3 record. The team’s performance on the field has raised serious concerns, with lackluster play marking all three outings so far. Amid the growing criticism, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has emerged as one of the main figures under fire. And now, the Dolphins’ signal-caller is firing back at those pointing fingers, refusing to stay silent as he’s named among the top culprits for Miami’s rocky start.

One of the most vocal critics of the former Alabama standout has been none other than Cam Newton — the former league MVP and longtime Panthers quarterback, who now serves as a TV analyst. Newton didn’t hold back, stating that Tua should, at the very least, be playing up to the level of his paycheck.

The Dolphins’ on-field leader didn’t take long to respond — and he didn’t hold back. Addressing the media in a press conference, Tua Tagovailoa delivered a strong and direct message in response to his former colleague’s remarks.

“I want to see anybody on the streets come play QB. Cam Newton is doing his thing in media but It’s easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it,” the talented QB said.

Mike McDaniel’s squad will have a shot at redemption next Monday night, as they host the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in a pivotal divisional clash — a game that could prove crucial for the trajectory of both franchises this season.

Harsh words from Cam Newton

Just days ago, during a segment on ESPN’s First Take, Cam Newton didn’t mince words when discussing Tua Tagovailoa. The former NFL MVP criticized the Dolphins quarterback, stating that as one of the highest-paid players in the league, Tua should be performing at a level that reflects that paycheck.

“Tua Tagovailoa’s making more than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, Jayden Daniels,” said Newton.

“In this case, it should be more money, more expectations… What you’re being paid, what you’re asked to do, what you have the capability of, from one quarterback to the other, I look at his situation and I’m like, ‘Bro, come on, dog.’ Especially when you got a Ferrari and a Lamborghini and other amenities that other quarterbacks wish they had.”

Cam Newton is seen during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Redemption time in Miami

Securing a first win has become imperative for the Dolphins. Over the next five weeks, Miami will have the opportunity to either get their season back on track — or begin facing the reality of what comes next.

vs New York Jets, September 29

@ Carolina Panthers, October 5

vs Los Angeles Chargers, October 12

@ Cleveland Browns, October 19

@ Atlanta Falcons, October 26

