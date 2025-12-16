Trending topics:
Tyler Shough made NFL history in win over Panthers

Rookie QB Tyler Shough has quietly been great this season.

By Ernesto Cova

Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints
© Sean Gardner/Getty ImagesTyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints haven’t won many games this season, and, judging by their schedule, chances are that they’re not going to win another one after taking down the Carolina Panthers.

Nevertheless, this season hasn’t been a complete waste in the Big Easy. If anything, Kellen Moore has gotten a chance to evaluate his rookie quarterback: Tyler Shough.

The rookie out of Louisville has been better than one might assume because of the team’s record. Moreover, he even broke one of Drew Brees‘ marks in the win over Carolina.

Tyler Shough sets Saints rookie record

With 110 passing yards today through three quarters, Tyler Shough now has 1,322 passing yards in 2025, setting a new Saints single-season passing record by a rookie QB,” the Saints announced.

Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints

Shough has been far from perfect, but he’s been better than the average rookie. Unfortunately for him, the market and his team’s record don’t do much to help his case.

Even so, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that he should be the leading candidate to run away with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and the Saints may have found their guy.

