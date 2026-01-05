Andy Reid surprisingly highlights a positive aspect of Chiefs’ disappointing season

The Kansas City Chiefs season ended in a tragic loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was just an awful end to a dreadful season for them. However, for head coach Andy Reid, there is one positive aspect that remains despite the strength of the team.

“It was great to get the young guys some playing time,” Reid said. “If there was a positive to take out of this whole thing, I would tell you that’s probably the biggest positive there.” Reid understands that there is a developing aspect to the NFL, and that is one of the few positives for the Chiefs this season.

Having said that, there is a clear mission for next year: go back to Super Bowl contention. This season was tough for the Chiefs. They suffered injuries, father time caught some of the players, and the lack of big-time weapons also hampered the roster and its expectations.

The young bucks might not be fully on the top yet

With Travis Kelce potentially gone, the new blood must make a leap but none has been able to reach the heights that Kelce once had. Also, the fact that no other weapon has really risen to prominence as a primary weapon.

Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will have an unprecedented opportunity for them. This is the first time in a decade that the team is not in the Super Bowl. Therefore, this is also the first time in quite a while that they have a top 10 pick in the draft.

The draft must be useful for the Chiefs

With the ninth overall pick, the Chiefs must use that to get Patrick Mahomes a top-tier wide receiver that can become the team’s primary weapon for the future. The Chiefs haven’t had an elite weapon since Tyreek Hill.

Mahomes is magical, but he also needs players that are able to maximize all of what Mahomes does. This is one of the most important offseasons in recent memory for the Chiefs.