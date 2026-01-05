Chiefs face risk of losing at least one more coach in 2026 with Andy Reid assistants set to interview for another team

The offseason has just started for the Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, yet they have already lost a longtime coach for 2026. But the coaching staff could suffer even bigger changes in the next few weeks.

On Saturday, the Chiefs found out that assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham is leaving Reid and company after eight seasons to join his father, Kyle, at the University of Michigan to serve as the Wolverines’ linebackers coach.

That came before the regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. And only a day after the Week 18 loss, the Chiefs received interview requests for two of the most important members of Reid’s staff.

On Monday, Jordan Schultz of FOX reported that the Tennessee Titans requested to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Only a few minutes later, Schultz added that the Titans also requested to speak with Steve Spagnuolo, who has been Kansas City’s defensive coordinator since 2019.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talking with head coach Andy Reid.

The connection between Reid’s Chiefs coaching staff and the Titans

With his contract expiring this offseason, Nagy was expected to draw interest from other teams once the season concluded. And the Titans emerged as a strong suitor for Nagy in the last few days.

Mike Borgonzi is entering his second year as the Titans general manager, and having worked for the Chiefs on several scouting and executive roles from 2009 to 2024, it makes sense he’s looking at familiar faces to build a new era in Nashville. Besides, we’re talking about coaches with whom Borgonzi celebrated multiple Super Bowl wins already.

Nagy is seen as the strongest candidate for the Titans’ opening as the team might prefer to hire an offensive-minded coach to develop quarterback Cam Ward, but the front office’s interest in a coach with a defensive approach like Spagnuolo shows that Borgonzi is keeping his options wide open.

Titans not looking at Reid’s Chiefs only

In fact, Nagy and Spagnuolo are not the only targets for the Titans. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that Tennessee also requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as well as Indianapolis Colts DC Lou Anarumo.

This might give Reid and the Chiefs a reason for optimism. The Titans will have to wait until Wednesday to start their interviews though, so the next few days might bring uncertainty to Kansas City until Tennessee makes a decision.