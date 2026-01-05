Trending topics:
NFL

Chiefs face risk of losing at least one more coach in 2026 with Andy Reid assistants set to interview for another team

The Kansas City Chiefs might lose at least one member of Andy Reid's coaching staff with two assistants drawing interview requests from another NFL team ahead of the 2026 season.

By Martín O’donnell

Follow us on Google!
Andy Reid before a Chiefs game at Arrowhead.
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesAndy Reid before a Chiefs game at Arrowhead.

The offseason has just started for the Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, yet they have already lost a longtime coach for 2026. But the coaching staff could suffer even bigger changes in the next few weeks.

On Saturday, the Chiefs found out that assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham is leaving Reid and company after eight seasons to join his father, Kyle, at the University of Michigan to serve as the Wolverines’ linebackers coach.

That came before the regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. And only a day after the Week 18 loss, the Chiefs received interview requests for two of the most important members of Reid’s staff.

Advertisement

On Monday, Jordan Schultz of FOX reported that the Tennessee Titans requested to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Only a few minutes later, Schultz added that the Titans also requested to speak with Steve Spagnuolo, who has been Kansas City’s defensive coordinator since 2019.

Steve Spagnuolo and Andy Reid

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talking with head coach Andy Reid.

Advertisement

The connection between Reid’s Chiefs coaching staff and the Titans

With his contract expiring this offseason, Nagy was expected to draw interest from other teams once the season concluded. And the Titans emerged as a strong suitor for Nagy in the last few days.

Chiefs could reportedly lose Andy Reid’s coach to NY Giants next season

see also

Chiefs could reportedly lose Andy Reid’s coach to NY Giants next season

Mike Borgonzi is entering his second year as the Titans general manager, and having worked for the Chiefs on several scouting and executive roles from 2009 to 2024, it makes sense he’s looking at familiar faces to build a new era in Nashville. Besides, we’re talking about coaches with whom Borgonzi celebrated multiple Super Bowl wins already.

Advertisement

Nagy is seen as the strongest candidate for the Titans’ opening as the team might prefer to hire an offensive-minded coach to develop quarterback Cam Ward, but the front office’s interest in a coach with a defensive approach like Spagnuolo shows that Borgonzi is keeping his options wide open.

Titans not looking at Reid’s Chiefs only

In fact, Nagy and Spagnuolo are not the only targets for the Titans. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that Tennessee also requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as well as Indianapolis Colts DC Lou Anarumo.

Advertisement

This might give Reid and the Chiefs a reason for optimism. The Titans will have to wait until Wednesday to start their interviews though, so the next few days might bring uncertainty to Kansas City until Tennessee makes a decision.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell
ALSO READ
Andy Reid surprisingly highlights a positive aspect of Chiefs’ disappointing season
NFL

Andy Reid surprisingly highlights a positive aspect of Chiefs’ disappointing season

Travis Kelce delivers big message for Andy Reid and Chiefs teammates after disappointing 2025 season
NFL

Travis Kelce delivers big message for Andy Reid and Chiefs teammates after disappointing 2025 season

Chiefs teammate hints at Travis Kelce’s potential retirement decision after loss to Raiders
NFL

Chiefs teammate hints at Travis Kelce’s potential retirement decision after loss to Raiders

Phillies News: Philadelphia announces new addition from the AL East that could help bringing Bo Bichette
MLB

Phillies News: Philadelphia announces new addition from the AL East that could help bringing Bo Bichette

Better Collective Logo