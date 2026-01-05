Travis Kelce delivers big message for Andy Reid and Chiefs teammates after disappointing 2025 season

The loss to the Raiders was the final blow for Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs, a team that started the NFL season with high expectations but failed to deliver. From now on, it will be a matter of reshuffling and starting fresh, and many are already thinking about what’s next—including Travis Kelce.

The tight end has been flirting with retirement in recent months, and this latest season could make him reconsider what No. 87 will do in the near future. Will he return seeking revenge, or does he feel that what’s been done can’t erase the last impression?

In a locker room interview with the press, Kelce somehow hinted at the steps he plans to take moving forward: “I’ll spend some time with them, go through exit

meetings tomorrow and get close to the family and figure things out.”

Despite the final record, he also made it clear that he values what the franchise has done to always give their best: “I got so much love for this team, this organization. . . Everybody’s working their (expletive) off to make this the best organization out there.”

Some changes have already begun in the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs’ coaching staff is seeing a significant change as Andy Reid officially loses longtime assistant coach Alex Whittingham, who is leaving the NFL to join the Michigan Wolverines. Whittingham’s move to the college football marks a notable departure for Reid’s staff ahead of upcoming season.

Also, the Tennessee Titans have officially requested to interview Matt Nagy for their head coaching vacancy, meaning the Chiefs may face risk of losing at least another coach in 2026.

Will Kelce return to the Chiefs in 2026?

Speculation continues to swirl around Kansas City as a Chiefs teammate hints at Travis Kelce’s potential retirement following another grueling season. While Kelce himself has yet to confirm his plans, defensive star Chris Jones remains skeptical of the rumors.

“I’m not buying it, he’ll be back next year,” Jones stated. For now, the future remains uncertain, leaving the door open for either a triumphant return for one more run or a legendary exit from the game.

