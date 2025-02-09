Trending topics:
Video: Chiefs’ Chris Jones’ strong reaction after Patrick Mahomes’ incomplete pass in the Super Bowl

Chris Jones made a resounding reaction when Patrick Mahomes' pass fell incomplete in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

By Ignacio Cairola

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs went into halftime of Super Bowl LIX down 24-0 to the Philadelphia Eagles, and tensions are running high for head coach Andy Reid’s team. Late in the second quarter, defensive tackle Chris Jones reacted strongly to an incomplete pass by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was attempting to connect with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

It is clear that the Chiefs are in a desperate situation, allowing a large deficit to keep them away from the Eagles. Mahomes is under a lot of pressure from his opponents and is uncomfortable throwing the ball and creating threats on offense. In one of the few promising plays for Kansas City, a costly mistake occurred.

The broadcast cameras show the dramatic reaction of the 30-year-old Jones to one of the few chances the Chiefs had to hurt the Eagles’ defense, which has shown remarkable strength to build a big lead that puts them in a very favorable scenario to become Super Bowl champions.

With just a few minutes left in the second quarter, Mahomes sent a pass to Hopkins, who was alone on the field, but failed to catch the ball. Immediately, Jones, who was sitting on the bench, reacted visibly angry, dropping to his knees, then raising his head and pursing his lips, restraining himself from saying anything to channel his frustration.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

As the minutes go by, Mahomes’ Chiefs look more and more erratic on offense and the Eagles seem unstoppable. The Kansas City team looks vastly outclassed and has a serious chance of losing the Super Bowl.

What is the largest halftime lead in Super Bowl history?

The first half of the final against the Eagles did not go as planned for the Chiefs, so the large margin refers to the largest halftime lead in a Super Bowl game, which is still 25 points. The precedent is the NFL final in which the Washington Redskins took a 35-10 lead into halftime of Super Bowl XXII against the Denver Broncos. Washington went on to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy 42-10.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

