The Kansas City Chiefs will start the second half of Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles in a dire situation—not with one, but two pick-sixes. Historically, nearly no quarterback has been able to overcome such a deficit, but one man once did.

According to recent NFL history, only one quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl after throwing a pick-six: Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. In that game, the Patriots trailed 21-3 at halftime, yet Brady orchestrated a historic comeback to win 34-28.

Brady had thrown his pick-six in the second quarter, a situation eerily similar to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also had a costly turnover in the second quarter against the Eagles—one that led to a score. Against Brady, the Falcons capitalized on an 84-yard return touchdown.

Developing story…