NFL

Eagles vs. Chiefs: How many quarterbacks won the Super Bowl after throwing a pick-six?

The Kansas City Chiefs found themselves in a disastrous spot against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, throwing not just one but two pick-sixes—something that has been nearly impossible to overcome. However, one quarterback once pulled it off.

By Richard Tovar

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

According to recent NFL history, only one quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl after throwing a pick-six: Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. In that game, the Patriots trailed 21-3 at halftime, yet Brady orchestrated a historic comeback to win 34-28.

According to recent NFL history, only one quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl after throwing a pick-six: Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. In that game, the Patriots trailed 21-3 at halftime, yet Brady orchestrated a historic comeback to win 34-28.

Brady had thrown his pick-six in the second quarter, a situation eerily similar to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also had a costly turnover in the second quarter against the Eagles—one that led to a score. Against Brady, the Falcons capitalized on an 84-yard return touchdown.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

