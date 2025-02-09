Trending topics:
What is the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history?

In the annals of Super Bowl history, one game stands out as the epitome of resilience and determination. Read here to find out what is the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tom Brady former quarterback of the New England Patriots
© Jon Kopaloff/Getty ImagesTom Brady former quarterback of the New England Patriots

The greatest comeback in Super Bowl history occurred during Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017. In that game, Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame an impressive 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34–28 in overtime. That game was played at NRG Stadium in Houston.

In a shocking turn of events, New England trailed 28–3 late in the third quarter before mounting their historic comeback. In a very controversial situation, Kyle Shanahan refused to run the ball for the Falcons leaving the door open for disaster.

This 25-point comeback remains the largest in Super Bowl history. Before this game, the biggest Super Bowl comebacks were 10-point deficits overcome by Washington in Super Bowl XXII, New Orleans in Super Bowl XLIV, and New England in Super Bowl XLIX. In 2024, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are facing a 24-0 deficit.

What is the largest halftime lead in Super Bowl history?

In this case, the largest halftime lead in Super Bowl history occurred during Super Bowl XXII on January 31, 1988, when the Washington Redskins led the Denver Broncos by 25 points, with a score of 35–10 at halftime. That brilliant performance of Doug Williams which gave him the MVP award of the game.

In terms of shutout halftime leads, the Seattle Seahawks led by Russell Wilson held a 22–0 advantage over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII on February 2, 2014, marking the largest halftime shutout in Super Bowl history.

Additionally, Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers had a 20–0 halftime lead against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI on January 24, 1982, which was the largest halftime lead at that time.

