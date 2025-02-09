Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs trail by 24 to Eagles at halftime: What was Tom Brady’s record Super Bowl comeback vs Falcons?

The first half of Super Bowl LIX hasn’t gone according to plan for the Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes and company trailing by 24 points to the Philadelphia Eagles at halftime. Unsurprisingly, this big difference immediately brings back memories from Tom Brady’s epic comeback with the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons a few years ago.

On February 5, 2017, the Patriots went to halftime of Super Bowl LI trailing by 18 points as the Falcons led 21-3 at the break. Atlanta even extended its lead to 28-3 in the third quarter. Brady, however, went on to prove why Mahomes and the Chiefs shouldn’t give up hope yet.

Despite being down multiple scores and with the odds stacked against them, Brady led the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history as the Patriots forced overtime, where they won 34-28.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brady and the Patriots turned around a 25-point deficit against the Falcons, an unprecedented feat in the Super Bowl era. The fact that there was such difference in the third quarter makes their feat even more impressive.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are down by 24 against the Eagles at halftime, which means they have more minutes than Brady’s Patriots had in 2017 to bounce back. Of course, it doesn’t look easy.

Advertisement

But Brady’s record of seven Super Bowl wins also looked impossible to challenge, and yet Mahomes promises to chase it until the end. Therefore, no matter how unlikely it may seem, perhaps we shouldn’t rule out a Chiefs comeback just yet. After all, in sports, nothing is impossible.