The Cardinals had a tough game against the Raiders during Week 2, they had to force the game to get into overtime. Kyler showed off his style in a unique 2-pt conversion play.

The first week of the 2022 NFL season was a bad one for the Arizona Cardinals as they lost to a big favorite in the Kansas City Chiefs 21-44 at home. That was a bad sign, but during a recent game the team beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime.

The game against the Las Vegas Raiders was the first on the road for the Cardinals and that was the perfect opportunity to win, but things didn't go as they expected as the Raiders won the first half 20-0. The Cardinals scored 23 points in the last two quarters to tie the game and define everything in overtime.

The criticism against Kyler Murray has not stopped but it is undeniable that his sacrifice during the game against the Raiders was remarkable. Murray ran for 28 rushing yards on 5 attempts, 277 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and an intereception.

Video: Kyler Murray ran 84+ yards for a single 2-point conversion

The Cardinals' next game will be at home against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams on September 25 at 1:00 PM (ET), that game will be available via FOX and live streaming in the US and Canada on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Kyler Murray ran for 84.9 yards for a 2-point conversion after his offensive line broke and they couldn't give him better coverage. Murray was close to the 30-yard mark until he saw a clear path to run to the end zone.

So far all the NFC West divisions have the same record, one win and one loss, but things could change during Week 3 as at that time the division could begin to reveal who are the favorites to make it to the playoffs.