The 2023 NFL season needs to be perfect for the Dallas Cowboys, but it may not have started in the best way possible. During today’s practice, cameras caught a massive fight between teammates, which is certainly not what the club’s front office really wants.

Dallas has truly struggled to compete since 1995, the last year in which they won a Super Bowl. Their front office has been working diligently to achieve success, but their efforts have not yielded the best results.

This year, the Cowboys are once again seen as true contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl. Their fans are eager to see if they can live up to the expectations and finally get some joy from their club.

Watch: Cowboys’ players get into a massive fight during training

Fans of the Cowboys really need their team to succeed this year. They have waited a long time for a huge celebration, as their last Vince Lombardi trophy arrived nearly 28 years ago.

The team’s front office wants to have the most competitive players in their roster. However, this may not always be the best, and it has been proven in today’s practice after a huge altercation between teammates.

During the team’s practice on Wednesday, Sam Williams and Brock Hoffman got into a huge fight after a play. Then, Williams was knocked to the ground after Tyler Biadas pushed him, and all the players got into it.