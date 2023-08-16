The fans of the Dallas Cowboys received some concerning news today. Micah Parsons, star linebacker of the team, had to exit the team’s practice due to an injury, missing several plays for it.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the front office of the Dallas Cowboys decided to bolster their offense with an elite defensive player. Micah Parsons was the best linebacker available, and they didn’t doubt to select him at No. 12.

Since then, Parsons has emerged as one of the most dominant defensive players in the entire league. Dallas’ prospects for success hinge on what he can contribute to the team, making it crucial for him to remain healthy in order to aid them in this endeavor.

Micah Parsons leaves Cowboys’ practice with a leg injury

Micah parsons is a highly talented linebacker. He has only played two seasons with the Cowboys, but he has registered incredible numbers: 149 combined tackles, 106 solo tackles, 26.5 sacks, and 56 quarterback hits in 33 games.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys have received concerning news regarding their star pass rusher. Parsons suffered a leg injury in today’s practice, so he was sidelined to prevent a bigger problem, per the Fort Worth-Star Telegram.

Parsons missed 11 plays of the first-team defense’s red zone drill. “It’s just something that happened to me, it’s football,” Parsons said about his left leg Tuesday, via the Dallas Morning News. “I’m not worried about it.”