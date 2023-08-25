Recently, several former players said that everything in the NFL was scripted. Now, the league has finally talked about this matter, with a video of Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, and other stars reading what’s going to happen in the 2023 season.

The NFL is undoubtedly one of the premier sports leagues in the world. They have created an excellent spectacle for their audience and consistently attract new fans, garnering significant attention.

Great stories have happened on the field, and that’s why there are some persons who think that the league is scripted. Now, the NFL has addressed this situation with an amazing video.

Watch: NFL features Mahomes, Ramsey, and other stars in video about the league being scripted

A few months ago, Arian Foster, former player of the Houston Texans, said on a podcast that the NFL was scripted. What does this means? Well, basically that the league knows exactly what is going to happen in each game.

His controversial words raise a lot of doubts among NFL fans. Now, the league has decided to open up on this matter, but in a very comic way helped by stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, Ja’Marr Chase, among others.

With Keegan-Michael Key as the director, several players gather to read the script of the 104th NFL season. Clearly, the league’s intention is to highlight how absurd these theories sound, including examples like ‘no-handed catches’ or removing Mahomes from the campaign.