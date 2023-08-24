It seems like a matter of time to see Jonathan Taylor wearing a new jersey. Amid the running back’s trade rumors, Mike McDaniels, head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has added gas to the reports that say that te player is joining his team.

Running backs all across the league are really struggling to secure a spot in a team. Several players have been surprisingly released, while others have not been able to agree terms with their clubs for a contract extension.

According to rumors, there are at least six teams interested in Taylor, and the Indianapolis Colts will take the best offer on the table. One of those clubs is Miami, which is trying to bolster Tua Tagovailoa’s offense with an elite running back this year.

Mike McDaniels addresses Jonathan Taylor’s trade rumors

With the 2023 season just around the corner, all the 32 teams are eager to face a new exciting campaign. Several players are still looking for a new club to play this year, and Jonathan Taylor is one of them.

As the Colts are not willing to offer him a contract extension, they have granted Taylor permission to seek a trade. The Dolphins, after losing Dalvin Cook to the Jets, could be interested, and Mike McDaniels has added gas to these rumors.

“Let’s say on an average season with 17 games now, you have 1,200 plays on each side of the ball,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “And how many of those plays are the running backs touching it? It’s a valuable position that you have to have depth at. It’s a big portion of your touches and you understand that in that process, that you have to have a good solid group for the team and for your offense for the whole year. … And I got my feet wet, really, in NFL game planning in the run game. So it’s near and dear to my heart.”

The depth that McDaniels is talking about is why everyone thinks he’s talking about the possibility of adding Taylor. If he ends up signing with Miami, the former 41st overall pick would join Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Devon Achane in a very talented running backs room that the team already has.