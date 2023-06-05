In 2022, the Raiders decided to sign Davante Adams to bolster the team’s offense. A year later, the wide receiver is proving to be very comfortable at Nevada, showing his love for Las Vegas by supporting the Golden Knights during the 2023 Stanley Cup.

At the end of the 2021 campaign, the Green Bay Packers decided to move on from one of their biggest stars. The NFC North squad traded Davante Adams to the Raiders in exchange for their 2022 1st and 2nd round picks.

Adams proved to be an elite reciver immediately. He had one of his best seasons so far with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (15.2 average) and 14 touchdowns, and he’s expected to improve those numbers in the upcoming campaign.

Davante Adams was spotted supporting the Golden Knights during the 2023 Stanley Cup

Davante Adams’ trade to the Las Vegas Raiders was a blockbuster move. Derek Carr was reunited with his college teammate, and the receiver proved his value by being the best weapon for the quarterback on the field.

His arrival made all Raiders fans happy. They finally got an elite wide receiver, and despite Derek Carr’s departure, they expect Adams to be as dominant as he was in his first season in the near future.

Ahead of the 2023 campaign, Adams is really enjoying Las Vegas. Now, he proved his love for the city by supporting the Golden Knights during Game 2 against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup.

During the 2nd quarter at the T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights scored the fourth goal of the night. Davante Adams was immediately spotted giving high-fives to all the fans around him, celebrating the early lead that Las Vegas got against Florida.