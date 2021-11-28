Tough guy Vita Vea tried to sack Wentz but he couldn't get through the passing pocket built by two Colts defense players. Vita Vea almost lost all of his helmet but luckily the blow was only in his mouth and not in the whole face. Check here to watch the video when Vita lost his tooth.

Vita Vea is active and playing for the Buccaneers after a short time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers disabled list. He did not play during Week 11 against the New York Giants as he was injured, but Vita has missed only one week of the 2021 NFL season.

This time Vita Vea lost his tooth against two Colts players, Mark Glowinski and Ryan Kelly, one of them put his hand on Vita Vea's face and that made the helmet go out of place, and then Glowinski impacted (unintentionally) his helmet against Vita Vea's mouth.

This is the second game where vita suffers some kind of injury, since during the game against WFT in Week 10 he had to leave the field on the cart. After the blow to the mouth, Vita Vea went to the sideline and smiled at his teammates to show them his bloody mouth.

Will this tooth injury keep Vita Vea out for the game in Week 13?

Vita Vea is unlikely to miss the game against the Falcons in Atlanta, especially after the Buccaaneers lost two straight games between Week 8 and 10. The Bucs need all healthy personnel to play the rest of the season.

What is Vita Vea's real name?

Vita Vea, as he is known by the media and his fellow Buccaaneers, has a name of Jamaican and Hawaiian origin which is Tevita Tuliʻakiʻono Tuipulotu Mosese Vaʻhae Fehoko Faletau Vea. But Vita was born in the United States and played football at Milpitas High School.

