With the 2023 NFL Draft just around the corner, we take a look at the top three best quarterback prospects in this promising class.

It's not a secret that all teams need to have a good option at quarterback to win in today's NFL. It's a pass-happy league, and there's a huge difference between having Patrick Mahomes and Davis Mills, with all due respect.

That's why most teams always try and go the extra mile to land a potential franchise quarterback. And while there's no such thing as a sure thing in the NFL Draft, some prospects sure stand out from the rest of the pack.

NFL Draft 2023: The 3 Best Quarterback Prospects

3. Anthony Richardson

No other prospect in this class is as polarizing as Anthony Richardson. The Florida standout is the most athletic quarterback coming out of college this year, and it's not even close. But his physical traits aren't everything.

Richardson could become an elite dual-threat quarterback at the next level. But his accuracy woes and decision-making could drive multiple teams away. He's still worth the risk as a Cam Newton kind of guy, though.

2. Bryce Young

Not so long ago, Bryce Young looked like a sure thing to be taken with the first-overall pick. That might no longer be the case, as some teams are concerned because of his small size and light weight.

But Young checks every other box. He's got unmatched IQ and the ability to break down rival defenses in real time. He's accurate, can make plays with his feet, and has proven to be a born leader.

1. CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud overtook Bryce Young as the potential first guy off the board in the upcoming NFL Draft. He led an explosive Ohio State offense in college, and he looks like a can't-miss kind of talent at the next level.

Stroud can hit his defenders in stride, and it seems like there's no throw he can't make. He can also extend plays with his feet and is a privileged athlete who rarely makes mistakes or gives the football away.