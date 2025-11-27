Trending topics:
Vikings coach sends message to Sam Darnold ahead of Week 13 duel

The Minnesota Vikings won't treat Sam Darnold gently in their reunion.

By Ernesto Cova

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks
© Harry How/Getty ImagesSam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks bounced back from a 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a 30-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The NFC West team looked like its old self against Cam Ward and Co., led by Sam Darnold.

The veteran quarterback went 16 of 26 for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Charbonnet added 35 yards and one touchdown on six carries, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught Darnold’s two touchdown passes to add to his 167 yards on eight receptions.

Seattle will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13, hoping to get momentum again to continue to challenge the Rams for the division title. Darnold will face the team that revitalized his career, and the expectations are high. However, the Vikings are ready to go after him.

Brian Flores warns Sam Darnold about Vikings’ pressure

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores developed a good relationship with Darnold, who led the team to a 14-3 record in 2024 before signing with the Seahawks in free agency. On Tuesday, the coach shared his appreciation for the quarterback, but made it clear the Vikings would go at him with everything.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings

“Sam’s one of my favorites,” Flores said, per The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer. “He’d grown tremendously when he was here, for sure, just from a leadership standpoint. … He did a lot of great things when he was here, and clearly those things are continuing to show up for him out there in Seattle. We had a great rapport, friendship. I’m happy for him, but we’ll blitz him this week.”

The Vikings won’t have JJ McCarthy available. The Seahawks will try to cash in on that and worsen the Vikings’ situation.

