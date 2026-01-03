The San Francisco 49ers have quietly become favorites in the NFC West. Kyle Shanahan has done an extraordinary job in a season filled with injuries, including Brock Purdy’s, to keep the team as a contender.

After a very inconsistent start to the season with a 6-4 record, the 49ers began to get healthy and now have six consecutive wins. In a historic opportunity, they could clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference as well as the division title with a victory over the Seahawks in Week 18.

That would give them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and even the Super Bowl, since Santa Clara will be the host city for that game. However, a loss could change the entire path for the 49ers in the postseason.

What happens if 49ers lose today against Seahawks?

If the 49ers lose today against the Seahawks, they would no longer have a chance to win the NFC West and would be relegated to the 5th or 6th seed in the conference. That would mean they would play on the road in the Wild Card round.

What happens if 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks in Week 18?

If the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks, they will be crowned NFC West champions. In addition, in a very important detail, they would secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. This would include the Super Bowl, which will be held in Santa Clara.

Are the 49ers eliminated from playoffs if they lose today against Seahawks?

No. The 49ers are not eliminated from the playoffs even if they lose to the Seahawks, as they have already clinched a spot in the postseason. In the worst-case scenario, they would finish as the 5th or 6th seed, but they cannot miss the playoffs.