Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live in the USA: 2026 Spanish Supercopa

Atletico Madrid will face off against Real Madrid in the 2026 Spanish Supercopasemifinal. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

The second semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup features a marquee Madrid Derby, as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid collide in one of Europe’s fiercest rivalries. Real Madrid arrive riding momentum from a dominant 5–1 La Liga win over Real Betis.

Accustomed to playing this kind of games, Kylian Mbappe and a battle-tested squad will be eyeing another trip to the final. Atletico, on the other hand, look to rebound after a draw with Real Sociedad in a rivalry matchup where form often takes a back seat.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match be played?

Atletico Madrid play against Real Madrid this Thursday, January 8, for the 2026 Spanish Supercopa semifinal. Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM (ET).

Koke of Atletico de Madrid – Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2026 Spanish Supercopa clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.