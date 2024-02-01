The New England Patriots mutually parted ways with Bill Belichick and hired Jerod Mayo as their new head coach. After the departure of Tom Brady, nothing was the same for the franchise.

Even with six Super Bowls won, Robert Kraft had enough of the legend following a 4-13 record and no answers at the quarterback position. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe failed and, though he never went public about it, the Patriots’ owner never forgave Belichick for picking Jimmy Garoppolo over Brady.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, Bill Belichick won’t have a job in the NFL next year and Tom Brady spoke about the massive challenge for the Patriots with a young coach like Mayo.

“Jerod was a great leader, a great captain and a great friend. I think it’s great for the NFL and certainly great for the Patriots. He’s got a great understanding of how things need to be done. Jerod does an incredible job relating to everybody in the locker room. He’ll do a great job.”

Why did Tom Brady leave the New England Patriots?

Tom Brady also spoke about his relationship with Bill Belichick and if all the rumors about the head coach showing him the ‘exit door’ were true or just taken out of context by the media. It all happened during an interview in The Pat McAfee Show.

“Toward the later part of my career, I really think there were so much people just trying to create some division. Most of it was untrue. It’s just the way the world works. Division from within is a big problem in this team environments. I don’t like to see any disfunction in team environments. I want everyone seeing things through one set of eyes.”

After winning six Super Bowls together, Brady has the outmost respect for Belichick as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. That’s why the former quarterback admitted there are no hard feelings.

“Obviously, my respect for coach Belichick is pretty well documented. He was an incredible leader and coach for our team. I tried to do my best very single day that I took the field. I knew that he did the same thing. That’s why I respected his coaching so much.”