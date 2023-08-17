Atlanta Falcons play against Cincinnati Bengals in what will be a 2023 NFL Preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

[Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati online free in the US on Fubo]

The NFL preseason games persist as various teams strive to approach the commencement of the captivating 2023 season in optimal form. In this instance, two teams that have already undergone their initial games are set to collide, albeit with notably disparate outcomes. The Atlanta Falcons commenced their journey with a commendable triumph over the Miami Dolphins, emerging victorious with a score of 19-3.

Of course, they will be looking to maintain that good level shown I the first game. Conversely, the Cincinnati Bengals initiated their preseason campaign with a disheartening 36-19 defeat against the Green Bay Packers. Now, they are poised to embark on a quest for recuperation and redemption.

When will Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals be played?

The 2023 NFL preseason game between Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals will be played this Friday, August 18 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals in the US

This 2023 NFL preseason game between Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX, ESPN+, NFL+, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023 preseason game between Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals around the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.