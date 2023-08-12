During the last three years, the Bengals have been one of the best teams in the NFL and should be the biggest threat in the AFC to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, those Super Bowl hopes took a pause after Joe Burrow suffered a right calf strain at training camp. At first, head coach Zac Taylor was really concerned saying it could take “several weeks.”

The Bengals don’t have a solid backup to start the season. That’s why, if Joe Burrow isn’t ready for the first month of the schedule, Cincinnati could suffer against rivals like the Browns, Ravens, Rams and Titans.

How long will Joe Burrow be out with Bengals?

This Friday, after the Bengals played their first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at home, Zac Taylor gave the latest injury update about Joe Burrow.

On July 27, when the injury occurred, Taylor was really cautious with that statement of several weeks to get back. Now, the head coach sounded a bit more optimistic about Burrow. “I think things are good and he’s progressing as he should.”

Furthermore, Joe Burrow already had a first throwing session after the incident and he might be ready for the opener against the Cleveland Browns on September 10.

In order to face the preseason with a full depth chart, Cincinnati signed free agent Reid Sinnett. Just a few months ago, he was the quarterback of the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. Sinnett is working alongside Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian.