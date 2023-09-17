Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers meet in the 2023 NFL Regular Season. This game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Both teams started the season with victories. Here is all the key information about this Regular Season game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Rams crushed the Seahawks in what was a relatively easy game for them on the road by 30-13, so far they are not favorites but little by little they could earn that label over the coming weeks.

The 49ers opened the new season with a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7 on the road, that was a good sign that this could be another good season for them.

When will Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers be played?

Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers play for the 2023 NFL Regular Season on Sunday, September 17 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The visitors are likely to have a stronger offensive line than the home team.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sunday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Regular Season, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49erswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN