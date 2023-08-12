The GOAT has stepped away from football after two decades of dominating the sport. It was uncertain if he would stay retired definitively, but this time appears to be that way. Tom Brady is focusing on new projects, one of which is Birmingham City.

This club plays in the EFL Championship, the second division in England, just one step behind the prestigious Premier League. Brady became a minority owner earlier this month, so he is just getting to know it more.

Brady seems to have a deeper involvement than just being an investor. His role there is as the chairman of Birmingham City’s advisory board, which means he is going to have direct influence everywhere within the club in terms of sports science, player health, and nutrition.

Tom Brady Attends Birmingham City Match for the First Time

Birmingham City had already started their Championship competition with a draw against Swansea. They also had a victory against Cheltenham in a Cup matchup, but Brady wasn’t able to be any of those.

However, the former New England Patriots player took a flight to the United Kingdom to witness his newly acquired team in person. The result was a victory against Leeds United with a game-winning penalty kick late on the aggregate.

Fans were delighted to see Brady there, so they made sure to give him a proper welcome. He entered a pub near St. Andrew’s Stadium before the match, where he received the warm chants from the supporters.