Lionel Messi is producing a revolution at Inter Miami. After just three games at the 2023 Leagues Cup, the former star of Barcelona and PSG has scored five goals establishing his team as favorite to win the tournament.

After hoisting the World Cup trophy in Qatar 2022, Messi’s final decision had a lot to do with his family and, considering what’s happening, the legend might change forever US sports history.

Now, as a first example, Lionel Messi has already broken a record which belonged to names such as Tom Brady, LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. The numbers are amazing.

Lionel Messi’s jersey sales hit a new record with Inter Miami

According to Fanatics, the first day of sales for the jersey of Lionel Messi are now officially the best 24 hours for any player who announced a change of team. After his exit from PSG, Inter Miami are the trending topic.

Messi has surpassed three legends. Cristiano Ronaldo when he returned to Manchester United in 2021, LeBron James after he left the Cavs to join the Lakers in 2020 and Tom Brady when the quarterback signed with the Buccaneers.

Of course, during the next few weeks, the big question is if Lionel Messi might deliver the best-selling jersey in the history of sports in the United States. Furthermore, if the soccer player keeps playing at a high level, the number could break global records.