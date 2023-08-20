Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens will face off in what will be a 2023 NFL Preseason game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and the rest of the world.

The preseason games are progressing, and gradually the teams are preparing for what promises to be a challenging 2023 season. In this instance, two teams that exhibited varying performances last year are pitted against each other, despite having fairly similar records.

On one hand, the Commanders concluded with an 8-8 record (including a draw), while the Ravens achieved a 10-7 record. Unlike the Ravens, the Washington team couldn’t secure a spot in the postseason, a situation they aim to rectify in 2023. Both teams have commenced these preseason matches with victories, and they are eager to maintain that momentum going forward.

When will Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens be played?

The 2023 NFL preseason game between Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens will be played this Monday, August 21 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens in the US

This 2023 NFL preseason game between Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC, ESPN+, NFL+, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Baltimore Ravens in your country

You can watch this NFL 2023 preseason game between Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens around the world, excluding China and United States, on DAZN.