The New Orleans Saints haven’t been able to become a contender again after the era of Drew Brees and Sean Payton. The first year of Dennis Allen as head coach ended with a disappointing 7-10 record and that’s why, in order to return to the playoffs, they’ve signed veteran players like Jimmy Graham.

However, the big question for the Saints is who’s going to be their franchise quarterback. In 2022, Jameis Winston seemed to be that man, but injuries gave that spot to Andy Dalton.

Now, Derek Carr arrives to New Orleans after leaving the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s why the Saints’ front office are starting to surround him with as many talent as possible in a wide open NFL South against the Buccaneers, Panthers and Falcons.

Jimmy Graham detained by police after medical episode

Jimmy Graham was detained by the police last night in California. According to TMZ, the player was first taken into custody when authorities suspected he was under the influence of a controlled substance. Graham was wandering with no control at all in traffic.

“Law enforcement responded to a call for a suspicious person acting erratically near a Southern California resort. At the scene, cops claim they witnessed Graham walking in the streets and they attempted to arrest him, but he resisted.”

A few hours later, the New Orleans Saints confirmed what happened. “Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing.”

After being checked at the hospital, Jimmy Graham was released this morning and right now is already with the Saints as they continue preparations for Sunday’s preseason game against the Chargers.