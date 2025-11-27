What happened to Amon-Ra St. Brown in Packers vs Lions Thanksgiving opener in Week 13?

Thanksgiving football is always must-see, but sadlyfor the Detroit Lions, one of their stars might not return to the game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown needed to exit the game to be checked out after suffering an unfortunate injury.
Adams Schefter reported the Lions tagged St. Brown as questionable to return with an ankle injury. He was blocking on a running play and his ankle got rolled over by two of his teammates accidentally.
This is a developing story…
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII and UFC live events. Specializing in NFL, College Football, UFC, and other sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College Football, UFC, NBA, College Basketball, MLB, Soccer, Boxing, and NHL. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.