What happened to Amon-Ra St. Brown in Packers vs Lions Thanksgiving opener in Week 13?

Thanksgiving football is always must-see, but sadlyfor the Detroit Lions, one of their stars might not return to the game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown needed to exit the game to be checked out after suffering an unfortunate injury.

Adams Schefter reported the Lions tagged St. Brown as questionable to return with an ankle injury. He was blocking on a running play and his ankle got rolled over by two of his teammates accidentally.

This is a developing story…

