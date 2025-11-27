Who’s the halftime show artist of the Lions-Packers Thanksgiving game in NFL Week 13?

Thanksgiving in Detroit has long carried its own rhythm, blending NFL tradition with the city’s unmistakable musical identity. As the holiday slate returns for another year, the Lions once again step into a familiar national spotlight.

This year’s celebration arrives with added momentum. Thanksgiving games continue breaking audience records, with recent broadcasts drawing some of the largest holiday viewership numbers the league has ever seen.

Within that backdrop, Detroit’s 86th Thanksgiving Classic gains extra energy. Between the matchup against Green Bay and the club’s ongoing partnership with local talent, the stage is set for another high-profile holiday tradition.

Jack White takes center stage in Detroit’s holiday showcase

Detroit’s own Jack White will headline the halftime show for the Lions–Packers clash, bringing one of the city’s most recognizable musical figures back home for a moment already expected to draw huge numbers.

Jack White attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)

The performance is part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon, airing nationally during the 1 p.m. ET broadcast on FOX. The national anthem will be performed by renowned gospel singer CeCe Winans, adding another layer of local significance to the event.

Their halftime production continues evolving under the guidance of two notable Detroit figures: Eminem and Paul Rosenberg. Both are serving as Executive Producers of the team’s Thanksgiving shows through 2027, shaping talent choices and creative direction in partnership with Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Alongside the music, the Lions will also spotlight a donation-based initiative in support of Feeding America, weaving a community-driven message into one of the most-watched games of the regular season. For Detroit, it’s a blend of local pride and national attention, all wrapped into a single holiday afternoon.