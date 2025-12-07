Trending topics:
What happened to De’Von Achane vs NY Jets and what’s the Dolphins depth chart at RB?

De'Von Achane, the Miami Dolphins' star running back, exited the Week 14 game against the New York Jets. What happened to him, and what is the team's depth chart at the position?

By Fernando Franco Puga

De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesDe'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins

In Week 14, the Miami Dolphins lost De’Von Achane to an injury during their game against the New York Jets. What happened to the running back, and what is the team’s depth chart at the position?

The Dolphins confirmed that De’Von Achane suffered a rib injury and is listed as questionable to return. He went down after a play and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Apparently, the running back did not suffer a hit from an opponent, as the injury occurred after he hit the ground. Fortunately, he was able to recover and walk to the locker room on his own.

Dolphins’ depth chart at running back with De’Von Achane injured

De’Von Achane’s injury in the first half against the Jets is a big blow for the Dolphins. He has been a key asset for Miami, and his absence on the field will be noticeable.

The Dolphins still have slim chances of making the playoffs, slightly improved with a victory over the Jets. However, without Achane, things could become more complicated for the AFC East team.

Behind Achane, the Dolphins have Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright at running back. The team has yet to announce the severity of the injury or whether the RB will be able to return to the game.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
