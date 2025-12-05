Tua Tagovailoa vows to silence bad narrative ahead of Week 14 Dolphins vs Jets game

The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets are both basically out of the playoffs but that doesn’t mean teams won’t compete to the fullest to win the games. In fact, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing to silence the critics in Week 14.

There is a narrative that Tua Tagovailoa is an awful cold weather quarterback. In fact, Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post revealed that the Dolphins are 0-7 when Tua plays under 46 degrees at kickoff.

To that, Tagovailoa retaliated saying, “It’s a mentality, it’s a mindset. This is what we get paid to do – to play football regardless of if it’s raining, it’s snowing, it’s sleeting, it’s hot, it’s cold. Regardless, we’ve got to go out there and play and do our jobs.” Hence, Tagovailoa is ready to go.

The QB duel should easily be won by Tua

Tyrod Taylor is the guy playing for the Jets, and while he is decent, Tua should be winning the QB duel without hesitation. After all, while Taylor earns $6 million a year with the Jets, Tagovailoa has an average $53.1 million per annum.

Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Jets

Taylor is 1-2 this season, completing 60.8% of his passes for 773 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions. Tua instead has a 67.2% of his passes completed for 2,280 yards and 17 touchdowns against an NFL-leading 14 interceptions.

Both AFC East teams must regroup for next season

Both teams have less than a 1% of chances to go to the NFL Playoffs this year. However, if they want to turn their fortunes, they must make key moves for next season. As for the Dolphins, they’ll have a new general manager and it seems like Mike McDaniel will stay as head coach, but will be on a tight leash.

As for the Jets, they must establish a better roster and have the draft capital to do so. Also, it’ll be the second year under Aaron Glenn, who must prove he is the right man for the job.