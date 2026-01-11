What happened to George Kittle vs Eagles and what’s the 49ers depth chart at TE?

George Kittle was ruled out due to an Achilles injury during the final six minutes of the second quarter of the Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, an injury later confirmed by the San Francisco 49ers on X. Fortunately for San Francisco, there is depth on the roster to help cover the position.
Behind Kittle on the 49ers’ depth chart are Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell. Tonges has been productive this season, scoring five touchdowns, while Farrell has recorded 11 receptions for 85 receiving yards and added two touchdowns for the team.
Developing story…
