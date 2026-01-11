Trending topics:
NFL

What happened to George Kittle vs Eagles and what’s the 49ers depth chart at TE?

George Kittle left the game during the critical matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, but at least the San Francisco 49ers have options on the depth chart capable of stepping in at the position.

By Richard Tovar

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers.
© Ian Maule/Getty ImagesGeorge Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers.

George Kittle was ruled out due to an Achilles injury during the final six minutes of the second quarter of the Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, an injury later confirmed by the San Francisco 49ers on X. Fortunately for San Francisco, there is depth on the roster to help cover the position.

Behind Kittle on the 49ers’ depth chart are Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell. Tonges has been productive this season, scoring five touchdowns, while Farrell has recorded 11 receptions for 85 receiving yards and added two touchdowns for the team.

